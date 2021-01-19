Garden City police asking for the public’s help in mail theft case



GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department announced Tuesday that they are asking for the public’s help with a mail theft incident that took place the morning of Jan. 14 in the 1200 East Laurel Street.

According to Garden City police, around 10:30 a.m. on January 14, officers were dispatched to 1200 East Laurel Street in reference to an auto burglary. Upon arrival at the location, they met with a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Officers learned that the mail carrier had parked his postal truck in the 1200 block of East Laurel Street, locked the doors, and began his delivery route. When he returned, the mail

carrier discovered all remaining mail in the truck had been taken without permission.

Garden City police asked residents that if they ere expecting mail on or around January 14, 2021, to contact the sender to ensure it was sent. If the mail was sent, and recipient did not receive it, to notify the United States Postal Service. Police cautioned residents to be aware of potentially fraudulent activity when receiving or cashing checks, and to contact the Garden City Police Department if anyone suspects a crime has been committed.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information related to this incident is asked to call the

Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807, or text tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and the tip to Tip411 (847411).