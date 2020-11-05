Garden City Police investigating shooting incident

Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police Department reported that on Thursday around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 300 Davis Street in reference to multiple reports of gun shots heard in the area.

Garden City Police said schools in the immediate area were placed into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of the crime and are currently investigating a shooting in the area.

Garden City Police is asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or have information related to this incident, to call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275- 7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

The case is currently under investigation.

