Garden City Police issue Silver Alert

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is asking for help locating a missing Garden City woman.

Police say 76-year-old Virginia Green has dementia and her whereabouts is unknown. Virginia is 5′ 0″ tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen at her Garden City home around 9:30 a.m. on August 1. She drives a red 2014 Ford Escape with a Kansas tag of 494-KVD. She wears glasses and has a scar near her right temple.

Police are asking anyone who has information about Virginia please contact the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300 or call your local law enforcement agency.