Garden City Public Schools moving to Level 2.5 Protective Measures Monday

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Public Schools announced Friday that it is moving to Level 2.5 Protective Measures starting on Monday, March 29, from the district operational plan, which was recently updated and approved by the Board of Education.

Level 3.5 will be discontinued and masks will be required for all grades and staff at Level 3. Level 2.5 will have the same requirements as level 2, but will also require masks for all grades and staff. The district administration continues to work with the Finney County Health Department on determining the level of protection for students and staff in the district.

Operation Level 2.5 is on-site learning with enhanced protective measures and group gathering limits. Enhanced protective measures include: daily symptomatic screening by teachers; masks are required for all grade levels; social distancing recommended; handwashing encouraged before and after lunch and after recess; small work groups (ex. interventions) should social distance/mask; assigned seating; eat in cafeteria for breakfast and lunch with social distancing recommended as much as possible; and large group classes socially distanced if possible.

The top priority of Garden City Public Schools is the safety and health of students, staff and the community. The district is asking that you continue to be vigilant and help decrease the spread of COVID-19 by washing hands, social distancing, wear a face mask when in public places and stay home if you are not feeling well.

For more information on the Garden City School District, click here.