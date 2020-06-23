Garden City public schools receive PPE from the Garden City Chamber of Commerce

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Public Schools received a large quantity of personal protective equipment, or (PPE) from the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce Monday.

The Patterson Family Foundation donated various PPE items like masks and gowns to the Chamber of Commerce to help distribute to community organizations due to the increase in the demand for the use of the items in the community because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garden City Public Schools has started the formal planning process for the new school year. The first day of school for the 2020-21 school year will be Monday, August 10, with a half-day orientation for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, seventh grade, ninth and tenth grades and all students new to Garden City Public Schools. The first full day of school for the district will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020. All classes will be in session for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce has served as the unified voice of the business community in Finney County since 1888. They work to serve and connect local businesses, service organizations, and all levels of government to create an environment where people want to live, work, and play.