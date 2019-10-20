GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Public Schools will be celebrating National School Bus Safety Week October 21 – 25, 2019.

Wednesday, October 23 has been set aside to celebrate and honor school bus drivers. To honor our school bus drivers, Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Wednesday, October 23, 2019, as School Transportation Appreciation Day in Kansas.

Garden City Public Schools has 38 route drivers and maintains 57 top-of-the-line buses in the fleet. The buses travel a total of 3,500 miles per day and they carry approximately 2,800 students daily.

A school bus driver must first qualify and obtain a commercial driver’s license. School bus drivers must have a minimum of 12 hours actual “behind-the-wheel” training to become familiar with the handling of a larger vehicle.

They must submit to the Department of Transportation Physical and pre-employment drug and alcohol testing.

They must have their driving records scrutinized, they are required to complete defensive driving training, first aid/CPR training, and attend a safety training meeting with their fellow drivers each month.

A school bus driver transports anywhere from 5 to 65 students in a school bus, depending on its size, and must keep order and get the students to their destination in the best and worst conditions safely.

Bus drivers know the children they transport each day. They are the first face a student gets to see from school each day and the last face from school each afternoon. In many cases the bus driver becomes a confidant and a friend.