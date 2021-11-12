Garden City to host annual Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City is capping off a week of celebrating veterans with its annual Veteran’s Appreciation Day taking place this Saturday, Nov 13.

The annual weekend event was missed last year due to COVID but is back this year with what is set to be its largest parade yet, with over fifty floats registered to ride down Main Street.

The event takes place after Veterans Day in order to give younger veterans who may have been spending their weekdays working or with their families a chance to have some time to celebrate themselves and their fellow veterans.

The Veteran’s Appreciation Day will start with the parade on Main Street at 10 a.m. which will feature floats from many local organizations as well as gifting of thousands of American flags to those who are in attendance.

The day will end with a steak dinner banquet held at the American Legion Hall in Garden City and will feature many veteran guest speakers.

“We plan on, this is an event we plan on growing bigger every year as more agencies and more people in the area get involved,” said Louis Elchuck the Vice Commander of American Legion Post 9. ” We just want to thank all the veterans in our area and thank them for their service and we hope to see them and to see everyone out tomorrow.”

For those in southwest Kansas looking for a last chance to honor their local veterans this year, Garden City is the place to be tomorrow.