After 15 months, live music is back as gates open to Country Stampede in Topeka

Trooper Ben of the Kansas Highway Patrol greets guests as they enter Topeka’s Country Stampede.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a year of staying home, fans were ready to come back to live music, and when the gates opened at Country Stampede in Topeka, fans took off for their seats.

At the gate, Kansas Highway Patrolman Trooper Ben Gardner greeted several people reminding them to drink water and make safe choices. Before signing off, Trooper Ben encouraged motorists to wear their seat belts if they are coming down to the concert.

Country music lovers from all over the United States are gearing up for the three-day Kicker Country Stampede starting today at Topeka’s Heartland Motorsports Park.

For some people, the party started a day early, with a pre-concert Wednesday night at the Stampede venue.

The music festival runs Thursday through Saturday at Heartland Motorsports Park. The Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show at nearby Forbes Field is running Saturday and Sunday.

Topeka police said the highest traffic volume is expected to be from 4-5 p.m. and 11 p.m.-midnight all three days of the Stampede. To try to control traffic, Southeast Gary Ormsby Drive will be restricted to westbound exit traffic only beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. People leaving the Stampede will have to drive westbound on Southeast Gary Ormsby Drive to U.S. Highway 75 or Southwest Topeka Boulevard.