Geary County child killed in shooting

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A child is dead after a Sunday shooting in Geary County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a house on Clarks Creek Road around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. That’s where they found a child with a gunshot injury.

Paramedics rushed the child to the Geary Community Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are waiting to talk with family before releasing any more details about the investigation.

LATEST STORIES: