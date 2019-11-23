Go West, old train: ‘Big Boy’ tackles snow on a transcontinental celebration

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – A little snow didn’t stop many from the town of Ellis from coming out and welcoming “Big Boy” today.

The 1941 steam locomotive is chugging across the state on a nation-wide trip.

The train’s cross-country journey is to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad. It’s arrival in Ellis drew quite the crowd.

Union Pacific officials say the snow forced “Big Boy” to travel a bit slower than usual.

The locomotive heads into colorado Saturday.