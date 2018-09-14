Goat showing, music and deep-fried food going into last weekend of Kansas State Fair Video

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas State Fair is getting into its final weekend and crowds are not slowing down.

People are packing the fairgrounds. Whether it's to get a bite to eat, catch a show or get in on some of the Ag action.

Fair officials say they're still calculating this year's attendance, but it seems to be just as successful as years past.

One fairgoer says he has a list of things to see before the night ends.

"A bunch of salesmen and then a baby animal, a butter sculpture, artwork and something deep-fried," said Alexander Haltrom, fair patron. "I'm really excited for that one."

If you're interested in some music, be sure to stop by and see Trace Adkins tonight at 7:30. KSN's Carly Willis will be emceeing the concert.

And for the 4H kids, the last couple days of the fair is like their Super Bowl. It's the culmination of a year of hard work on chores, tending to their livestock.

They spend all year raising, feeding, kidding, milking and grooming their goats to show them at the county fair and then, the state fair.

Now, the kids and their families are preparing to head back home and prepare them for March kidding.

"We'll start to dry them off so they can put on some conditioning and get ready for breeding season again," explained Shelby Varner, Towanda.

Many of the families are setting their pens up for display and making the final adjustments to their goats' appearances.

Goat showing kicks off tomorrow morning at 8:00.