‘Going to have to replace that’: A look at bridge, road damage in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – From washed out roads to broken bridges, we are getting a look at the destruction left behind by flood waters in Greenwood County.

“I’ve never seen flooding like this in the county,” said Levi Vinson, Greenwood County Emergency Management Director.

Like other Kansas communities towns in Greenwood County saw their share of flooded streets and homes.

“At this location, we’re approximately about 10 miles from Fall River Lake, so this is a substantial amount of water that’s backing up,” said Vinson.

But what its left behind is alarming to Emergency Management Director Levi Vinson. What you see here is a bridge that’s been condemned by engineers, and it’s just one of several in the area.

“Due to the damage of the supporting wall, that holds up the top of the bridge, we’re going to have to replace that,” said Vinson.

Roads are also a cause of concern.

“In this case right here, the road is completely washed away,” said Vinson.

Its forced crews to put a lot of these barriers up to keep drivers away. There were so many roads impacted by these recent storms that they actually had to purchase more road closed signs.

Vinson says the storms have also shut down some major routes, making drivers take alternate roads. His hope is to secure federal funding, so repairs can start soon.

“Without FEMA public assistance, Greenwood County would not be able to afford to replace that bridge, so it’s imperative to us that we get that federal assistance to help us fix our roads,” said Vinson.