GOP advances smaller plan for cutting Kansas income taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Republicans have downsized their ambitions for cutting Kansas income taxes and advanced a narrower proposal in the GOP-controlled Legislature. They’re hoping to overcome Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s resistance to reducing revenues.
The House voted Tuesday for a bill that would save taxpayers $284 million over three years. Top GOP legislators want to provide relief to businesses and individuals whose state income taxes have risen because of changes in federal income tax laws in 2017.
The measure also includes a modest increase in the standard deduction for all individual filers. The Senate last month passed a bill worth $1.3 billion over three years.