GOP lawmakers not mollified on COVID-19 scams against Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor is facing increasingly vocal criticism from the Republican-controlled Legislature over problems at the state Department of Labor, that include a flood of fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas labor officials are saying that new security protocols are blocking thousands of fraudulent attempts every hour to access Kansas’ unemployment benefits system. But those assurances did little Wednesday to dispel the concerns of Republican lawmakers.

The state Department of Labor reported that it had blocked more than 538,000 attempts from internet bots or human scammers to log into its unemployment system during the 27 hours after a shutdown of the system ended Tuesday morning.

The department shut down the system Saturday afternoon to add new security protocols after a flood of fraudulent claims for benefits.

GOP lawmakers still worry that Kansas is losing millions of dollars to scammers.