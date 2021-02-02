GOP moves to condemn early COVID-19 shots for Kansas inmates

Kansas state Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Galena, makes a point during a joint meeting of the House and Senate health committees reviewing the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Hilderbrand is the Senate health committee chair and has been critical of the state’s vaccine rollout. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are moving toward formally condemning Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to give prison inmates COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of others.

The state Senate’s health committee agreed Tuesday to sponsor a resolution from its GOP chair, Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, that calls on Kelly to reverse her policy on inoculating inmates. The full Senate could debate it later this week.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Labor says it brought its system for providing unemployment benefits back online as planned Tuesday morning after shutting it down for 2 1/2 days to add security protocols to combat fraudulent claims.