Kansas

GOP opposition likely to block new ‘Netflix tax’ in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Opposition from top Republican lawmakers in Kansas appears to have doomed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to tax streaming services, e-books and movie and music downloads like most other states.

Kelly and fellow Democrats pitch it as basic fairness.

Consumers who buy a DVD of their favorite “Star Wars” movie pay the state’s 6.5% sales tax but they don’t if they stream the same movie or download it on a computer.  

But GOP lawmakers in Kansas strongly oppose the idea and say it would have little public support. Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said Thursday that it is “dead on arrival.”

