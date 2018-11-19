Kansas

Gov. Colyer calls on Leavenworth Co. commissioner to step down after racist remarks

Posted: Nov 17, 2018 03:16 PM CST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 08:12 AM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Jeff Colyer is asking Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp to resign just days after Klemp made racist comments during a public meeting. 

“Racial and discriminative language have no place in our society, and most especially when spoken by someone holding a public office," said Governor Jeff Colyer in a statement Saturday. "The inappropriate remarks made by Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp are unacceptable and do not reflect the values of the county which he represents. As such, I call on him to step down as County Commissioner.”

Klemp, whose term ends on January 15, said he belonged to "the master race" as he critiqued a land-use proposal by a black city planner at a board meeting on Tuesday. 

Klemp told Triveece Penelton : "We are part of the master race, don't you forget that."

Commissioner Robert Holland also asked Klemp to resign before his term ends. 

