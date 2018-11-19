Gov. Colyer calls on Leavenworth Co. commissioner to step down after racist remarks

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Commissioner Louis Klemp (Photo Courtesy KSHB)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Jeff Colyer is asking Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp to resign just days after Klemp made racist comments during a public meeting.

“Racial and discriminative language have no place in our society, and most especially when spoken by someone holding a public office," said Governor Jeff Colyer in a statement Saturday. "The inappropriate remarks made by Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp are unacceptable and do not reflect the values of the county which he represents. As such, I call on him to step down as County Commissioner.”

Klemp, whose term ends on January 15, said he belonged to "the master race" as he critiqued a land-use proposal by a black city planner at a board meeting on Tuesday.

Klemp told Triveece Penelton : "We are part of the master race, don't you forget that."

Commissioner Robert Holland also asked Klemp to resign before his term ends.