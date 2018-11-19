Gov. Colyer calls on Leavenworth Co. commissioner to step down after racist remarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Jeff Colyer is asking Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp to resign just days after Klemp made racist comments during a public meeting.
“Racial and discriminative language have no place in our society, and most especially when spoken by someone holding a public office," said Governor Jeff Colyer in a statement Saturday. "The inappropriate remarks made by Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp are unacceptable and do not reflect the values of the county which he represents. As such, I call on him to step down as County Commissioner.”
Klemp, whose term ends on January 15, said he belonged to "the master race" as he critiqued a land-use proposal by a black city planner at a board meeting on Tuesday.
Klemp told Triveece Penelton : "We are part of the master race, don't you forget that."
Commissioner Robert Holland also asked Klemp to resign before his term ends.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Kansas to pay $75,000 over death of 18-month-old...
- Plans to expand Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial...
- Wichita man sentenced in case of guns stolen...
- Group works to provide stuffed animals to...
- Super Kansas Cash climbs to record jackpot
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mystery man brings holiday cheer to Walmart...
- Trump says 'no reason' for him to hear Khashoggi...
- Frantic search goes on for missing after...
- Tijuana protesters chant 'Out!' at migrants...
- Nissan chairman arrested in probe of financial...