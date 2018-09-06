Kansas

Gov. Colyer orders flags flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of former Lt. Gov. Jim Francisco

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 02:48 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 02:48 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Jeff Colyer has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun up to sun down on Saturday, September 8th in honor of former Lt. Governor Jim Francisco who passed away earlier this week.

"Jim served this state for more than two decades, first in the legislature and then as Lt. Governor" said Gov. Colyer. "His life serves as another great example of Kansans putting aside personal gain to serve their fellow citizens. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones in this time of mourning."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center