Gov. Kelly ends the “border war” with Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has signed an executive order ending the border war with Missouri.

In the last decade, Kansas and Missouri have given millions of dollars in incentives to attract businesses across state lines.

Under the new law Kansas City companies can only get Kansas tax credits if they bring new jobs to the state.

Gov. Laura Kelly, Democrat-Kan., said, “Unfortunately Kansas and Missouri allowed that healthy competition for new jobs and business development to spiral into something else that did not create or support the goal of job creation.”