WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency on Tuesday afternoon due to the high risk of wildland fires and red flag warnings across Kansas.

The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.

The Storm Track 3 meteorologists said the fire danger is greater Tuesday due to windy, warm and dry weather. Winds up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph can quickly spread any fires that are started. Therefore, Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect between midday and early evening.

“Fire season is in full force, and we must all do our part to protect our fellow Kansans,” Kelly said. “Exercise caution and do not do any burning at this time. Remember, it only takes a spark to start a fire that can quickly get out of control with the high winds.”

Kansas Forest Service personnel are assisting with fires in Reno and Geary counties. They will also have Tanker 95 on standby along with ground resources.

“It has already been a long fire season, and it’s good to see strong partnerships and cooperation in providing the assistance needed,” said Jason Hartman, Kansas State Forester. “There is a long season still in front of us, it’s necessary to be diligent and safe.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the situation and will assist counties with requests for state assistance.