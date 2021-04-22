Gov. Kelly signs Senate Bill 86 for low-cost loans to families and businesses with high utility bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, Governor Kelly signed Senate Bill 86, establishing the Kansas Extraordinary Utility Costs Loan Deposit Program to provide low-cost loans to Kansans experiencing increased utility bills due to the extreme cold temperatures in February 2021.

The loan program will be administered by the Kansas State Treasurer.

Click here to view SB 86 here.

Governor Kelly also signed the following pieces of bipartisan legislation into law:

House Bill 2208

House Bill 2208 enacts the Rural Emergency Hospital Act (Act) and creates a category of licensure to enable certain Kansas hospitals to receive federal health care reimbursement as rural emergency hospitals; establishes certification for certified community behavioral health clinics; authorizes licensed out-of-state physicians with telemedicine waivers to practice telemedicine in Kansas; and modifies licensure, temporary permit, and regulatory requirements on the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board and its licensees.

House Bill 2401

House Bill 2401 authorizes the Secretary of Corrections (Secretary) to enter into agreements for public-private partnerships for projects for new or renovated buildings at correctional institutions.