Gove County farmer finds decomposed body while cutting corn

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Gove County Undersheriff Shawn Mesch confirmed Monday that a decomposed body was found by a farmer cutting corn right off of I-70 last Friday. The body appeared to have been in the field for at least a couple of weeks.

Undersheriff Mesch said the body is believed to be that of a Hispanic male, likely in his forties or fifties. No foul play is suspected at this time. The undersheriff said according to an autopsy, the unidentified male died from natural causes.

Undersheriff Mesch said they haven’t yet found a matching missing person’s case, so they are currently in holding protocol to identify the body. The KBI is assisting the Gove County Sheriff’s office with this case.

