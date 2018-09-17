Governor Jeff Colyer orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Deputy Robert Kunze III

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Jeff Colyer has ordered flags in Sedgwick County to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately at the request of Sedgwick County officials, until sundown tomorrow, September 18, 2018, in honor of Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze who was killed in line of duty on Sunday.

In addition, as is customary, Governor Colyer will be ordering flags to be flown half-staff statewide from sun up to sun down on the day of Deputy Kunze’s funeral, details of which will be announced at a future time.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Deputy Robert Kunze, who lost his life yesterday in the line of duty” said Gov. Colyer. “We honor him for his bravery and send our thoughts and prayers to all his fellow deputies during this difficult time.”