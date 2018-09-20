Governor Jeff Colyer orders flags flown statewide at half-staff Friday in honor of Deputy Kunze

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Kunze (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Jeff Colyer has ordered flags statewide to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze who was killed in line of duty on Sunday, Sept.16.

His funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and fellow deputies of Deputy Kunze,” said Gov. Colyer. “We honor him for his selfless service and thank all of our men and women in uniform for the work they do each day to keep us safe.”

In honor of Kunze, Wichita Public Schools, in support of our law enforcement partners, will be wearing blue tomorrow. They invite the community to do the same. '