Governor: Kansas will keep providing extra COVID food aid

In this photo from Thursday, June 10, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., about the state of emergency in place for the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor wants to keep the state of emergency in place at least through August 2021, but top Republican lawmakers are deeply skeptical and have the power to end it. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has moved to keep 63,000 households from losing extra food aid because Kansas is no longer under a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement Tuesday that Kelly plans to continue the extra $14.5 million a month in aid came two weeks after top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature ended the state of emergency.

The Democratic governor’s chief of staff had told reporters that the extra pandemic-related aid would end once the state of emergency expired June 15. Republican leaders had argued that Kansas could continue to manage its pandemic response without an emergency declaration.

The aid averages about $230 a month per household.