Governor Kelly encourages Kansans to have a safe Independence Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has put together a guide to help Kansans have a safe, healthy July 4th weekend and Independence Day.

“The COVID-19 virus is still very much in our communities and taking basic public health steps will help keep Kansans safe and Kansas open for business,” Governor Kelly said.

The guidance below comes from Governor Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra Reopening Plan and reflects the state’s current recommendation to counties to remain in Phase 3 of the plan. Local units of government have full discretion to impose additional or less stringent requirements on activities, businesses, and venues. Individuals should always consult with their local units of government for any additional questions and comply with local restrictions.

July 4th recommendations from the Ad Astra Plan Wear a mask, especially when 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained. Limit gatherings in your home with 45 or fewer individuals, not including those you live with. Stick to outdoor events whenever possible. Sharing isn’t caring. Disinfect surfaces and use disposable or single serve items as much as possible. Maintain mass gathering limits and social distancing at pool parties, restaurants, parks or other social venues. If you are sick, stay home and contact your doctor. For travel, follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines and avoid high-risk travel areas. See KDHE’s website for more details. July 4th recommendations from the Ad Astra Plan

FROM KDHE: Public health guidance for individuals and families celebrating Independence Day

General health tips If you are sick, stay home and contact your doctor. Continue social distancing whenever possible. The best way to protect yourself and others is to keep 6 feet from others (except for those you live with) especially if you have a medical condition that puts you in a high-risk category. Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Cover coughs and sneezes into an elbow or tissue. Throw the used tissue away and immediately wash your hands. Masks are strongly encouraged, especially in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain. If you or a loved one is considered high-risk, stay home and avoid parties or gatherings.



Tips for parties, gatherings, and get-togethers Socially distance whenever you can. Avoid any instances in which groups of 45 or more people are gathered together and can’t maintain 6 feet. Given that social distancing is still practiced, outdoor activities are strongly encouraged over indoor activities. If engaging in indoor activities, practice strict social distancing and maintain ventilation throughout your home by opening doors or windows. Make sure you have soap, paper towels, disinfecting supplies, and other important cleaning materials ready. Clean high-touch surfaces like tables, doorknobs, faucets, etc. Have paper towels, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning items ready in your bathroom for use. To protect their health, high-risk individuals should not attend social gatherings in-person. If the gathering is occurring in a home with a high-risk individual, those individuals should not interact face-to-face with guests. They should join via video chat or other virtual means. Make sure that anyone who is handling food wears gloves. Friends and family should be consistently washing hands. Food and Drink Tips Avoid punchbowls or other communal drink stations. Use individual packaged drinks and chips. Use disposable plates and utensils if unable to constantly clean dishes. Avoid buffets or other self-service food stations. Have individuals with gloves and masks serve food. If guests are bringing dishes, request that they bring them covered. Avoid single source drink containers, like kegs or pitchers. Avoid single source food spreads like, chips and dip.



Heat safety tips Avoid extreme temperature changes. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors as they absorb the sun’s rays. Slow down, stay indoors. Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day. Postpone outdoor games and activities. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.



Fireworks tips The Kansas Office of the Fire Marshal has provided the following fireworks tips for families: Always ignite outdoors Have an adult supervise all fireworks activities Have a water supply nearby Light from a solid, flat and stable platform Light only one firework at a time Make sure fireworks debris is cooled off completely before disposing Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks Store fireworks in a cool, dry place Use a long-handled lighter Bottle rockets and M80s are illegal in Kansas and extremely dangerous. The use or sale of these banned fireworks is considered a crime under Kansas law. It is also illegal in Kansas to shoot fireworks on or under any vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a fireworks stand or where fireworks are stored, and at gas stations or any place liquid gas – including propane – is stored. Always refer to the local ordinances as to whether fireworks are allowed in your area as well as what types. Some cities or counties have restricted dates/times or types of fireworks that may be sold or discharged.



Travel guidance Currently, KDHE does not consider travel within Kansas as a criterion for travel-related quarantine. A local health officer may choose to include this as a criteria so you should be aware of your local isolation and quarantine criteria. However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) does issue regular mandates on travel-related quarantines for international, domestic travel to other states, and cruise-related travel. People in Kansas are asked to quarantine for a period of 14 days starting from the day they arrive in Kansas after visiting a high-risk location. As of 6/29 KDHE is mandating a 14-day home quarantine for Kansans if you have done any of the following: Traveled to: South Carolina and Florida on or after June 29. Alabama, Arizona, or Arkansas on or after June 17. Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15. International travel on or after March 15. Others needing to continue quarantining: Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.



For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.