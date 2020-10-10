Governor Kelly issues Emergency Declaration for wildland fire potential

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration Friday due to the potential risk of wildland fires through Oct. 11. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.

The western portion of the state is at elevated fire risk. Conditions across the state are dry with low relative humidity, strong southerly winds, and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka is currently activated in response to the coronavirus pandemic and will be monitoring for critical fire weather across Kansas.

The Kansas National Guard has been placed on alert if needed for aerial fire suppression support with UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

The Kansas Forest Service is coordinating agriculture pilots to assist if needed.

