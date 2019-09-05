Governor Kelly searching for ways to prevent mass shootings in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly is also looking at ways to prevent mass shootings.

Kelly says she supports the second amendment, but something needs to be done to make sure guns do not get into the hands of the wrong people.

“I think it’s incumbent upon those of us that are in elected positions to address that issue and do what we can to do what we can to protect the public,” said Gov. Kelly, D-KS.

Kelly says she supports universal background checks and red flag laws, but would not go so far to call for a ban on assault weapons.