Governor offers rival to Republican tax-cutting plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly is denouncing a Republican plan for cutting Kansas income taxes as “unthinkable” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She proposed an alternative plan to Senate Bill 22 that would pay for its relief by taxing online music, movies, and streaming services. Governor Kelly outlined her proposal just hours before the Kansas Senate was set to debate the GOP’s measure.

The Republican plan is aimed at providing $423 million in relief over three years to businesses and individuals paying more to the state since an overhaul of federal tax laws in 2017. Governor Kelly’s plan targets its relief only to individuals and is designed to not cost the state any net revenues.

“When out-of-state retailers can duck taxes, there is no way for the local clothing store up the street or the local book store to try and compete with out of state prices,” Governor Kelly said. “By requiring marketplace facilitators to collect use tax on out-of-state products, we level the playing field for Kansas main street businesses.”

Jeremy Hill, economist for WSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research said this plan could help those hit hardest during the pandemic. “There’s really a no-brainer, said Hill. “I don’t think that has any economic cost really. It’s not going to slow our businesses, it actually makes it more competitive where we were losing some competitive edge when people could go online and not pay a tax.”

Hill said it could be a great source of revenue to drive back to the state.

“It’s definitely going to put more cash in people’s pockets, they’re definitely going to have more money to spend in the short term,” said Hill. “That will flow back into particularly those hard-hit industries that were hurt over this last year.”

But, with the good comes the hardships according to the experts. “There are sometimes benefits today and costs later and you should recognize that changing taxes in general,” said Hill. “Deductions can create stress and uncertainties on both sides.”