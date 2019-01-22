Governor orders early release of non-essential state employees in Shawnee County due to weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Gov. Laura Kelly has declared inclement weather, ordering an early release of non-essential state employees in Shawnee County for this afternoon.
State offices closed at 2 p.m. Nonessential employees should be cautious on their drive home as temperatures continue to drop.
More information will be released tonight regarding state office hours tomorrow.
