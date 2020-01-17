Governor orders state government closed Friday for state employees in Shawnee County due to winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (NBC) – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm coming through the state overnight Friday, Jan. 17, Governor Laura Kelly has declared Inclement Weather, ordering state offices in Shawnee County to be closed on Friday, Jan. 17.

Forecasts show sleet and snow accumulation causing safety concerns with road conditions throughout the area.

“Due to ice, snow and cold temperatures, we are closing state offices in Shawnee County on Friday,” Kelly said. “Please stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

Note: This declaration does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, nor the Legislative Branch of Government. Their designated representative will make a separate declaration for those employees if appropriate.

Appointing authorities in offices located outside Shawnee County have the option to declare Inclement Weather for those counties.