Governor’s aide: GOP plan may slow Kansas emergency response

Will Lawrence, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s chief of staff, follows a legislative meeting on a bill rewriting the state’s emergency management laws, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Lawrence is warning Republican lawmakers that some of their proposals could be unworkable in a crisis. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top aide to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly warned Republican legislators Thursday that a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other Kansas officials could seriously hamper the state’s response to future public health emergencies.

Kelly chief of staff Will Lawrence also urged legislators to extend a state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawrence objected to key portions of a bill from the state Senate’s top Republicans that would rewrite the state’s emergency management laws.

He said the oversight by the attorney general and the Legislature required by the bill could delay a response to an emergency. Republicans were skeptical of that argument.