Graham County accident kills one, leaves another injured

Graham County, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says that an early afternoon accident killed one in Graham County on Monday.

According to the crash report, a 2005 Cobalt driven by 35-year-old Cody Johnson of Hays was traveling southbound on U.S. 283, north of Hill City, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a northbound semi-truck and came to rest in the west ditch.

Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 75-year-old Kenneth L Shemper of Prairie View, was taken to Graham County Hospital with minor injuries.