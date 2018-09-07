Kansas

Grand jury into Kobach's office might not start for months

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Court procedures are likely to delay a Douglas County grand jury investigation into Secretary of State Kris Kobach's office until well after the fall election.

A Lawrence man, Steven Davis, who gathered enough signatures to force the investigation, contends Kobach's office didn't register some people who tried to register online. Kobach denies that claim.

The Kansas Supreme Court last week declined to consider the issue, meaning an appeals court ruling approving the grand jury stands.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Lisa Taylor says it would be late this month before the appeals court sends a mandate to the Douglas County District Court ordering a grand jury be convened.

Kansas Public Radio reports after county court receives the order, the process of alerting potential jurors will begin. That process typically takes months.
    
 

