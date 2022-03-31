STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Great Bend has died in a car crash in Stafford County early Thursday morning due to icy road conditions.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 19-year-old woman driving a 2014 GMC Sierra headed northbound on U.S. Highway 281.

During this time, Claudio Sanchez-Molina, 52, of Great Bend, drove a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on U.S. Highway 281. With him were a 25-year-old male passenger and a 41-year-old male passenger.

Around 7:25 a.m., the woman lost control of her GMC Sierra on an icy bridge just three miles north of St. John. She veered to the left and crashed into the Chevrolet Silverado. Both cars hit the cement railing on the west side of the highway. The girl’s car came to a rest on U.S. Highway 281, facing southbound.

Sanchez-Molina, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of Sanchez-Molina’s passengers and the woman involved in the crash were taken in serious condition to a hospital in the area.

KHP notes that the woman was wearing a seat belt and that none of the occupants of the Chevrolet Silverado were wearing a seat belt.