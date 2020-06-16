Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City to reopen June 19 with enhanced protocols

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge website linked on media release

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Wolf Lodge Kansas City announced Tuesday it will welcome guests back to the resort beginning Friday, June 19, providing a close, convenient staycation for families looking to a getaway together.

In a news release, Great Wolf Lodge stated it introduced its new ‘Paw Pledge’ program, a company-wide initiative focused on keeping families healthy and safe while they play together at the indoor waterpark resort, and developed based on guidance from health authorities and public officials.

Great Wolf Lodge said that in locations where a slightly longer interaction between pack members and guests is expected, and where social distancing may be a challenge — it is installing plexiglass barriers to provide adequate separation. It will also implement additional contactless payment options at the resort. Guests can use credit cards, debit cards, or their resort wristband for purchases to minimize touchpoints associated with cash transactions. Additionally, food outlets will offer remote ordering with pick-up options so guests can enjoy their meals in the comfort of their rooms.

For more information about Great Wolf Resorts or the new Paw Pledge health and safety initiative, click here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories