Gun at school, Salina student arrested

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a 16-year-old student at Salina Central High School had a gun at school Thursday and ran when confronted about it.

The incident started after school administrators heard that a student had a weapon.

They say the boy ran and a Salina Police Department school resource officer chased him. A Saline County deputy caught the student a flew blocks away.

Police say they searched the area where the boy was caught and found a 9mm pistol. The gun was reported stolen by a family member after being contacted by police.

Investigators say there is no indication at this point that the student had threatened anyone with the gun.

Police booked the student into the North Central Kansas Regional Detention Center Facility on suspicion of criminal use of a weapon, criminal carrying of a weapon, interference with law enforcement, battery, theft of a firearm and a probation violation.

Officers say this is an example of how seeing something and then saying something to authorities helps keep communities and schools safe.

LATEST STORIES: