Harvey County Patrol Sergeant makes rescue by kayak

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Patrol Sergeant Tim Boese is dedicated to his duty and will do anything to help someone in an emergency. Very rarely does he get a chance to flex his kayak skills at work. That is, until last weekend.

Harvey County dispatch received a call for a stranded vehicle that was pushed off the road by floodwaters and stuck in deep water containing, at least, one occupant.

Nearby and not one to hesitate, Patrol Sergeant Boese headed to the scene immediately.

Patrol Sergeant Tim Boese and resident rescue flood victim in Harvey County

A homeowner in the vicinity previously tried to wade out to help the flood victim but was unsuccessful and returned to safety, waiting for police.

When Patrol Sergeant Boese arrived and spoke with the homeowner, he asked if they had anything that floated. Fortunately, the homeowner had just equipment for the job.

Boese then set forth with a kayak, the homeowner, and a rescue mission, paddling on to the water toward the victim.

The officer learned to kayak while doing volunteer service in Alaska for a year.

Boese and company were able to paddle out to the half-submerged vehicle and pull the driver onto the kayak and report back, safely, to dry land. There were no injuries.

Harvey County patrol is very proud of the patrol sergeant and the helpful neighbors for “acting quickly and resourcefully in the moment to help someone in need.”

However they do stress to motorist to never drive into floodwaters, and that this could have been “much more dangerous.”

“We’re not here to pile it on.” Boese says firmly. “We just want people to learn from this and see that we’re not joking when we say, ‘Turn around, don’t drown.'”