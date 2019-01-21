Haskell acting president to stay in post for another 60 days

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Daniel Wildcat (Photo Courtesy energy.gov)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The acting president of Haskell Indian Nations University will continue in the job for two more months.



The school in Lawrence said Friday that Daniel Wildcat, a longtime Haskell faculty member, will stay in that role until March 18.



Wildcat took over temporary leadership Nov. 20, when the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education announced the current president, Venida Chenault, would be on special assignment for the BIE for up to 60 days.



The Lawrence Journal-World reports Chenault's 60 days would have ended Monday. Friday's news release did not mention Chenault.



Stephen Prue, executive assistant to the Haskell president, said the university would have no other comment.



Chenault's leave was announced days after a report said university administrators underreported crime statistics and didn't follow policy on handling misconduct complaints.

