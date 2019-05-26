Haven issues water restriction to prevent mechanical issues with sewer system

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Water (KSN File Photo)

HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) - The city of Haven has released a water restriction notice, expected to last until at least 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.

The restriction is an effort to lessen the amount of water entering Haven's over-worked sewer system. The lift stations have been inundated with heavy rainfall, causing them to be less effective. A use restriction would also help prevent a city-wide water outage.

Haven asks that all citizens refrain from adding any water to the sewer system.You can do so by limiting laundry, showers, and baths.

If you're cleaning up water inside your home, you're asked to dispose of it outside on the ground, again, avoiding use of the sewer system.