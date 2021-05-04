Hays police asking for public’s help to locate missing 34-year-old man

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Police Department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that they are asking for the public’s help with locating 34-year-old Derek Legleiter who was last seen in Hays, Kansas on April 30, 2021.

Legleiter’s height is 5’11” and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a red colored 2014 Dodge Ram pickup with a Kansas license plate — 789NYE.

Anyone with information on Legleiter or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1011.