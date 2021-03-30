Hays teen dies in Jewell County tractor-involved accident

JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Gabriel Rupp, 18, from Hays died from injuries sustained in an accident involving a tractor Tuesday morning in Jewell County.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a Volvo tractor was traveling westbound on U.S. 36 at milepost 222. Rupp was near the westbound roadway on the north shoulder of U.S. 36 at milepost 222, loading traffic control equipment into a trailer that was in the roadway.

The driver of the tractor, 55-year-old Rodney Brown, failed to stop in time and struck Rupp.

Rupp reportedly died at the scene. Brown was not injured.