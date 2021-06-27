Hays woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

The KBI stated that at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, June 27, an officer of the Plainville Police Department arrived at a convenience store at 601 S. Washington in Plainville. He had learned that a woman, 29-year-old Nicole Dechant, of Hays, was at the store purchasing food.

The officer was aware that Dechant had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.

The KBI reports that preliminary information indicated that the officer approached Dechant when she was seated on a curb outside the convenience store. He explained that she would be taken into custody on the warrant.

During the interaction, Dechant reached inside her bag and took out a firearm. The officer then drew his firearm and gave repeated commands for Dechant to put down the gun. Dechant ignored the commands, and the officer fired multiple times striking Dechant. Shots were fired at approximately 1 a.m.

Lifesaving measures were attempted and EMS responded to the store, according to the KBI.

A coroner pronounced Dechant deceased at the scene.

The officer was uninjured during the incident.

The KBI is conducting a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Rooks County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. The KBI reports that no further information will be released at this time.