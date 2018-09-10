Kansas

Head of Homeland Security touring Manhattan lab

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 12:54 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 12:55 PM CDT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is touring the National Agro-Defense Facility that is under construction in Manhattan.

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is visiting the facility Monday with a host of federal and state leaders. They include U.S. Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, U.S. Reps. Roger Marshall and Kevin Yoder, Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and Kansas State President Richard Myers.

The $1.25 billion research facility, or NBAF, will study diseases that can be spread from animals to humans. The facility is expected to open in 2022.
 

