Heartland Nationals postponed to a later date

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Next month’s NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park has been postponed until the fall with an exact date to be determined, for pandemic-related reasons.

The event was to have been held August 21-23. NHRA and Heartland Motorsports Park are working together with the Shawnee County Health Department to develop a plan to reschedule the event.

“Topeka is fortunate to have a county health department that sincerely cares about public safety and also understands the economic impact of one of Kansas’ largest events,” said Heartland Motorsports Park owner, Chris Payne. “It is after many conversations, the decision was made to postpone the event to the fall. Heartland Motorsports Park holds many milestone records. The cooler fall weather will not only be more comfortable for the spectators, but also brings favorable conditions, great racing, camping, and the chance of setting new records.”

Event ticket holders will receive more information from Heartland Motorsports Park and NHRA via email soon and are encouraged to visit heartlandmotorsports.us to learn about their options.

The remainder of NHRA’s 2020 schedule remains the same but is subject to change based on state and local guidelines.

LATEST STORIES: