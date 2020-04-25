Heartspring provides parents extra help during the ‘Stay at Home’ order

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW)– We’re all experiencing changes in our daily lives due to the Coronavirus pandemic. but it can be especially hard for children who have special needs. Heartspring school and non-profit has put a hold on in-person therapy and appointments but is still working to reach out to families.

The organization is working to send out material to families to help with sessions online or on the phone. They’re also preparing items for kids to try to help explain some of the changes impacting all of us right now. That includes things like token boards, coloring sheets and something called Social Story books. Those are meant to try to make sense of the isolation that kids may feel during this stay at home order.

“We already have prepared a couple of Coronavirus specific stories for parents to have access to explain what’s going on why they can’t leave,” said Kalee Beal, CARE Program Manager at Heartspring.

” One of the things we have decided to do as a family is work on potty training while we are here and we reached out to Heartspring through their care services and requested some help with that,” said Tori Moler, mother of Livvie Moler.

Heartspring is also offering help for those parents who have children with special needs, providing free phone and zoom consultations during this time.

