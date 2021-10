WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Heavy windsn causing zero visibility from dirt prompted a road closure on K-156 in Hodgeman County, Kan. Thursday.

The Hodgeman County Sherriff’s Office announced that at least one car has gone off the road due to the heavy winds. There is currently a detour in place from 200 Rd, or County Line Rd, diverting one mile north to L Rd and back east to K-156, avoiding the curve in the road.

K156 at the west county line is shut down for zero visibility. We have rerouted north of the curves to keep traffic moving. pic.twitter.com/ojJ2v1ScJQ — Hodgeman CO Sheriff (@hodgemansheriff) October 28, 2021

No injuries have been reported at this time.