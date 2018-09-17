Herington man dies after being hit by car in Morris County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Herington man has died after being run over in Morris County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawn Irons, 56, of Herington was laying in the middle of U.S. Highway 56 at mile marker 338 early Sunday morning when he was struck. It happened about 10 miles east of Herington.

Authorities say the person who hit Irons with their vehicle left the scene.

KHP says it happened between 1:20 a.m and 1:44 a.m.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.