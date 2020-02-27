Hesston teen placed in detention after allegedly stabbing his father

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old from Hesston was placed in detention Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing after an incident near US-50 highway and Ridge Road.

At about 4:15 p.m Tuesday., the juvenile was riding in a car with his father, 55, when the juvenile allegedly stabbed the father.

“Dad was driving, son was in the back seat. They were going from Hesston to Newton,” said Kyle McCaskey, public information officer for Harvey County. “Father was talking to his son. Son was not saying anything. He reached forward and stabbed his dad in the shoulder, once, with a knife.”

The father pulled the car over, and the son walked away from the car. The conflict ended at that point. The father called 911.

Harvey County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the juvenile shortly after. The 16-year-old was placed in detention in Hutchinson.

“The father had non-life-threatening injuries,” McCaskey said. Names haven’t been released.

The case has been forwarded to the Harvey County Attorney’s office for review, which hasn’t yet filed any formal charges.