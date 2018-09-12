Hiawatha man dies in motorcycle crash
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Hiawatha man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Brown County on Tuesday morning.
Shawn Simpson, 40, was riding his motorcycle about five miles north of Hiawatha near 290th Rd. and Kill Deer Road when the crash happened, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Simpson lost control, drove into a ditch, and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Simpson was taken to the hospital but later died.
KHP said Simpson was not wearing a helmet.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Kansas chiropractor charged with...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Clay Center man facing child sex charges
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Wichita man sentenced to 32 months in prison for...
- Sedgwick County Zoo launching more interactive...
- Judge: Kansas deputy's demotion not due to sex...
- Wichita police arrest man after he allegedly...
- Topeka Zoo says goodbye to Sunda the elephant