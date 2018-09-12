Kansas

Hiawatha man dies in motorcycle crash

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 10:39 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 10:39 AM CDT

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Hiawatha man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Brown County on Tuesday morning. 

Shawn Simpson, 40, was riding his motorcycle about five miles north of Hiawatha near 290th Rd. and Kill Deer Road when the crash happened, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. 

Simpson lost control, drove into a ditch, and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Simpson was taken to the hospital but later died. 

KHP said Simpson was not wearing a helmet. 

